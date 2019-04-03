Not all good yet. Kylie Jenner is still recovering from her friend Jordyn Woods’ betrayal with Tristan Thompson, a source reveals exclusively to Us Weekly.

“Kylie was devastated by the news about Jordyn and still isn’t over the situation,” the insider tells Us. “Even though she’s out and about with friends like Heather [Sanders] and spending time with her team like Ariel [Tejada], they aren’t the same as Jordyn and not her ‘best friend.’”

Jenner, 21, has been spotted hanging out with longtime pal Sanders, 29, since the scandal. Meanwhile, Tejada, 23, is the Kylie Cosmetics CEO’s makeup artist.

The source continues: “Jordyn was like a sister to her, and while she’s very close with her team and considers them her friends, she also knows they are employees and she pays them, so they have a different relationship.”

Woods, 21, has been on the outs with Jenner since the model cheated with Thompson, 28, in February while he was still dating the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s sister Khloé Kardashian. The athlete and the Good American cofounder, 34, split after the hookup.

The mogul spoke out about her friend for the first time in a New York Times profile published on Saturday, March 30. When the interviewer inquired about the Jordy Lip Kit’s price being slashed after news of the infidelity broke, Jenner denied knowing about the business move: “That is just not my character. I would never do something like that and when I saw it, I was, like, thrown back. Jordyn knows I didn’t actually put it on sale.”

A source previously told Us that the reality star “doesn’t want to get involved with the Jordyn thing. She doesn’t really want to talk about it.” She is, in the meantime, “focused on [daughter Stormi] and her work.” (Jenner shares Stormi, 14 months, with rapper boyfriend Travis Scott.)

Woods, for her part, misses the little one. “Jordyn is still very upset but trying to push on with her career and get her life back,” another insider explained. “She misses Kylie as a best friend but is telling friends she actually misses Stormi the most. She looks at old pictures of Stormi and misses her every day.”

Us exclusively reported in March that Jenner “took a little break from filming Keeping Up With the Kardashians” in the wake of the scandal.

