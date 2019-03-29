Jordyn Woods Misses Kylie Jenner’s Daughter Stormi the Most

Jordyn Woods has been walking down memory lane amid the fallout of her hookup with Tristan Thompson, who was in a relationship with Khloé Kardashian at the time. An insider close to Woods, 21, exclusively tells Us Weekly that the model misses her estranged BFF Kylie Jenner — Kardashian’s sister — but actually misses Kylie’s daughter, 13-month-old Stormi Webster, even more.

“Jordyn is still very upset but trying to push on with her career and get her life back,” the insider says. “She misses Kylie as a best friend but is telling friends she actually misses Stormi the most. She looks at old pictures of Stormi and misses her every day.”

After Woods was caught “making out” with Thompson, 28, at a Los Angeles party in February, Jenner distanced herself from the scandal. “Kylie doesn’t want to get involved with the Jordyn thing,” a source told Us on Thursday, March 28. “She doesn’t really want to talk about it.”

Another source revealed the day prior that the Lip Kit mogul took a “little break from filming Keeping Up With the Kardashians” amid the drama and had only returned to work on the E! reality show recently. “It’s been a struggle and difficult,” the second source told Us. “She was very upset about the situation with Jordyn and also just didn’t want to deal with it and have to address it.”

The news of Woods missing Stormi comes on the same day that Kris Jenner weighed in on the scandal. “First of all, I pray about it,” Kris, 63, revealed on Ryan Seacrest’s radio show on Friday. “I really do. I find that, you know, just the spiritual side of me has to kick in because otherwise, you know, I feel like I wouldn’t survive.”

She added: “As challenging as some of these situations are, I think that because [my kids] have one another and they try to make really good decisions, that they’re gonna come out the other side with a lot of clarity and a lot of honesty and do what they feel like is the right thing. And I really trust all of my kids to make those good decisions.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Woods’ representative for comment.

With reporting by Travis Cronin

