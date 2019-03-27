While the relationship status of one-time BFFs Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner may be up in the air, it certainly seems as though the model/influencer is paying homage to the Kylie Cosmetics founder with her recent string of major hair changes.

In case you need a refresher, Woods moved out of Jenner’s house in February in the aftermath of her headline-making cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson. The 21-year-old took to Instagram a couple weeks later to debut a brand new brunette bob that gave new meaning to the idea of a breakup haircut. The blunt style called to mind the short and sweet strands her billionaire friend has experimented with many times over the years.

Just this week, Woods headed to London to promote her false eyelash collection with Eylure and opted for what she calls a “quick switch up” in the form of a platinum blonde wig by celeb hair guru Frontal Sleyer to celebrate the occasion. Styled stick straight and in bombshell waves, the ‘do was reminiscent of the icy tresses Stormi’s mom has sported recently.

But even before all the drama, the selfie queens have been known to take mane cues from each other. Both ladies have a penchant for rocking center-parted updos on the red carpet and are all about luscious mermaid waves (the longer the better!). Oh, and then there was the time they turned up with matching honey-hued ‘dos at New York Fashion Week.

Keep scrolling to see just a few of the times Woods has channeled Jenner with her haircuts and color!