We’ve been simmering all weekend over Jordyn Woods’ return to Instagram following her interview with Jada Pinkett Smith about her role in the Khloe Kardashian–Tristan Thompson cheating scandal — and the fresh new bob she debuted to celebrate. The style switch has Us asking, did Kylie Jenner‘s former bestie just invent the friendship breakover haircut?

On Friday, March 8, she posted a picture to Instagram showing off a new shoulder-length bob that is totally on trend for spring. Always sporting long, sometimes even waist-grazing, locks the 21-year-old seems to be going for a totally new look for this chapter of her life.

“If you’re reading this… it means God has given you another day to wake up,” she wrote in the caption accompanying the two selfie shots. “And be grateful & better than you were yesterday.”

It’s been a trying time for the Woods after she was spotted “making out” with Khloé’s boyfriend and True’s dad Thompson on February 17. Since the news broke, she has lost the Kardashian family support and struggled to hold on to her friendship with the youngest Jenner sister.

The majority of the Kardashian klan was quick to unfollow and publicly denounce her. Following her Woods’ Red Table Talk with Jada Pinkett Smith, the Good American designer took to Twitter writing, “Why are you lying @jordynwoods?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story.”

However, it was initially reported that the makeup mogul was defending her friend. Some even speculated that the two met up for breakfast on Friday morning. However, it has since been proven that Kylie was actually dining with another friend, Heather Sanders.

For now it looks like only Woods is working to rekindle their friendship as later that Friday she liked a steamy Instagram her former roommate posted. The shot shows Jenner in patent red leather pants, a matching heart-shaped bag and a tiny white top.

No matter where their friendship lands, Jordyn is kicking off this new phase of her life with a new look.

