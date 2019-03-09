Tired of the hate. Khloé Kardashian urged her followers to check themselves as she deals with the aftermath of Tristan Thompson’s infidelity and the pair’s split.

“’Your perception of me is a reflection of you,’” the reality star, 34, captioned an Instagram post on Saturday, March 9. “Be aware of your words. What you say does matter. Become more aware of the negative things you think and say.”

Kardashian then challenged her fans to consider the good and bad consequences of their remarks. “What does it actually accomplish by criticizing somebody else?” she inquired. “Do you have any concept of how positively it can change someone’s day to receive a compliment or words of encouragement?”

She concluded: “Try to choose your words wisely. What you say to others says much more about you than it does about them.”

In the accompanying photo, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star stared at her reflection in her phone.

Kardashian has posted numerous cryptic messages on her Instagram account since Thompson’s latest cheating scandal. The Cleveland Cavaliers player, 27, was caught “making out” with Jordyn Woods at a party in February, a source told Us Weekly at the time.

The Good American cofounder also spoke out about her reaction to the 21-year-old model’s Red Table Talk interview, in which Woods denied many of the allegations against her but admitted to kissing the athlete.

“This has been an awful week & I know everyone is sick of hearing about it all (as am I). I’m a rollercoaster of emotions & have said things I shouldn’t have,” Kardashian tweeted on March 2 after initially blaming Woods for her breakup. “Honestly, Tristan cheating on me & humiliating me, wasn’t such a shock as the first time.”

She continued: “What’s been harder & more painful is being hurt by someone so close to me. Someone whom I love & treat like a little sister. But Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan’s fault.”

The Strong Looks Better Naked author went on to note that she has “to move on” with her life and “count [her] blessings,” which include daughter True, 10 months, her family and her health.

Thompson, meanwhile, hung out with Karizma Ramirez multiple times since his split from Kardashian. The NBA player was also spotted kicking back poolside in Miami with several women on Thursday, March 7.

