Knowing her worth. Days after her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson was spotted hanging out with model Karizma Ramirez, Khloé Kardashian posted a poignant quote about “broken” hearts.

“Maybe we held on a little too long to the people who didn’t deserve us because we had more good in our heart than they did,” read the message posted to Kardashian’s Instagram Story in the early hours of Friday, March 8. “Maybe we saw them for how they could have been if they had a heart like ours. But they didn’t and maybe never will. Hears like ours are special. – They should be treasured, not broken.”

Thompson, 27, recently hung out with Ramirez, 28, twice in one week while he was in New York City. The outings came less than a month after Kardashian, 34, ended her two-plus-year relationship with the Cleveland Cavaliers center after he kissed Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods, at a party in Los Angeles on February 17.

While sources told Us Weekly that Woods, 21, and Thompson were “all over each other” at the event, the model claimed in an interview on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk that their interaction was nothing more than a quick kiss. However, the Strong Looks Better Naked author initially didn’t believe Woods’ anecdote.

“Why are you lying @jordynwoods ?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star tweeted after the chat aired. “BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!”

The reality television personality later admitted she wasn’t shocked that Thompson — who was previously caught cheating on her with multiple women in April 2018, just days before she gave birth to their daughter, True — was unfaithful, but she didn’t expect Woods’ involvement.

“What’s been harder & more painful is being hurt by someone so close to me. Someone whom I love & treat like a little sister,” Kardashian tweeted on March 2. “But Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan’s fault. I have to move on with my life & count my blessings, my family, my health, & my beautiful baby True.”

A source told Us on Thursday, March 7, that the Revenge Body host wants to move on from the drama “for the sake of her mental health, True and the sake of her family.” The insider noted: “No one else from the family is planning to do anything more. They want everyone to move on.”

