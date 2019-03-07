Putting the past behind her. After Tristan Thompson cheated on Khloé Kardashian with Jordyn Woods, the Good American founder wants to move on with her life “for the sake of her mental health, True and the sake of her family,” a source reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

In the days following the scandal, Woods, 21, attempted to set the story straight with a tearful appearance on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook show Red Table Talk. (Jordyn has known the Smiths since she was a child.) The model claimed she did apologize to both Kardashian and her BFF Kylie Jenner, 21, and that her encounter with Thompson, 27, had been nothing more than a quick kiss.

At first, the Revenge Body star, 34, wasn’t having it: “Why are you lying @jordynwoods??… You ARE the reason my family broke up!” she wrote, blasting Woods on social media. After some backlash on Twitter, Kardashian softened a bit, admitting, “Tristan is equally to blame.”

And now, she’s ready to be done with the whole thing. “No one else from the family is planning to do anything more,” the source tells Us. “They want everyone to move on.”

For more on how Kardashian dealt with the betrayal, check out the video above. And for even more, pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands now.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!