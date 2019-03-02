A complete 180. Khloé Kardashian admitted that she should not have blamed Jordyn Woods for the destruction of her family with Tristan Thompson.

“This has been an awful week & I know everyone is sick of hearing about it all (as am I). I’m a rollercoaster of emotions & have said things I shouldn’t have,” the reality star, 34, tweeted on Saturday, March 2. “Honestly, Tristan cheating on me & humiliating me, wasn’t such a shock as the first time.”

She went on to explain why this instance of infidelity hit close to home. “What’s been harder & more painful is being hurt by someone so close to me. Someone whom I love & treat like a little sister,” Kardashian wrote. “But Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan’s fault.”

What’s been harder & more painful is being hurt by someone so close to me. Someone whom I love & treat like a little sister. But Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan’s fault. — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 2, 2019

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star concluded: “I have to move on with my life & count my blessings, my family, my health, & my beautiful baby True.”

Multiple sources confirmed to Us Weekly in February that Thompson, 27, was caught cheating with Woods, 21, at a party. Kardashian broke up with the NBA player after she confronted him about the infidelity and he admitted to it, an insider told Us. (The exes share 10-month-old daughter True.)

The model denied several of the allegations during an interview on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk, which came out on Friday, March 1. She did admit that the athlete kissed her, but she denied sleeping with him.

Furthermore, Kylie Jenner’s best friend claimed that the pair’s split was not due to her. “I know I’m not the reason that Tristan and Khloé are not together,” she said. “Now this situation may have made it harder for her to want to be with him. But I know I’m not the reason.”

Kardashian slammed Woods after the interview’s release. “Why are you lying @jordynwoods ?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story,” she tweeted on Friday. “BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!”

The Good American cofounder later placed part of the guilt on Thompson. “Tristan is equally to blame but Tristan is the father of my child. Regardless of what he does to me I won’t do that to my daughter. He has been addressing this situation PRIVATELY,” she wrote. “If Tristan were to lie publicly about what conspired,then yes I would address him publicly as well.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!