Khloé Kardashian called Jordyn Woods out for hooking up with her then-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, but the reality TV personality isn’t putting all the guilt on the model.

“Tristan is equally to blame but Tristan is the father of my child,” Kardashian, 34, tweeted on Friday, March 1. “Regardless of what he does to me I won’t do that to my daughter. He has been addressing this situation PRIVATELY.”

The Good American cofounder added: “If Tristan were to lie publicly about what conspired,then yes I would address him publicly as well.”

Earlier on Friday, Woods, 21, appeared on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Watch series, Red Table Talk, and admitted that she drunkenly kissed the Cleveland Cavaliers center, 27, at a house party in Los Angeles on February 17, but never slept with him. However, Woods doesn’t believe she is the reason why Kardashian and Thompson split after more than two years together.

Shortly after the interview aired, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star slammed Woods’ claims on Twitter. “Why are you lying @jordynwoods ?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story,” the former Kocktails With Khloé host tweeted. “BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!”

Woods also revealed that she “talked to Kylie and Khloé the morning after and told them [she] was there,” but didn’t tell the Strong Looks Better Naked author about the kiss because she was “trying to protect Khloé’s heart.”

“I was honest about being there, but I wasn’t honest about the actions that took place,” Kylie Jenner‘s best friend noted.

Multiple sources confirmed to Us Weekly on February 19 that Woods and Thompson were seen hooking up at an event at his house two nights prior. An insider revealed that Kardashian confronted both parties about the cheating when she found out the next day and they separately “admitted it was true.” Kardashian then ended her two-plus-year relationship with Thompson.

While Thompson and Kardashian are no longer together, they’re still working together to raise their 10-month-old daughter, True, who was born days after the NBA star was first caught cheating on the Revenge Body host in April 2018.

“Tristan and Khloe are coparenting a child together. That’s not really the issue,” another insider previously told Us. “She’s doing her best to keep them on good terms.”

