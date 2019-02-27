Not thrilled. Khloé Kardashian made her feelings on Jordyn Woods’ upcoming appearance on Jada Pinkett Smith’s web show, Red Table Talk, known by liking several tweets that slammed the decision and claimed the model and Tristan Thompson slept together.

One of the tweets Kardashian, 34, liked, read: “I really don’t understand the point of this. there’s no way she can justify what she did.” Another was a reply to someone who accused the Kardashian family of “smearing [Woods’] name for ratings.”

“She slept with Khloé’s baby daddy, and they havent even publicly said ONE bad thing about her, just unfollowed her, so how is that the Kardashians fault,” read the second tweet that the Strong Looks Better Naked author liked. “Jordyn smeared her OWN name!”

Longtime Kardashian family friend Larsa Pippen also shaded Woods, 21, for appearing on the Facebook Watch series. “Can’t wait to see which version of her story she tells,” Pippen, 44, commented on an Instagram post about the upcoming episode on Tuesday, February 26. “Hope it’s the same she told @khloekardashian when she checked her.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Woods posted a brief Instagram Live stream that showed her walking through the set and sitting at the show’s famous red-colored table. While she didn’t explain what she will discuss with Pinkett Smith, 47, many people assume she will break her silence about hooking up with Kardashian’s then-boyfriend, Thompson, 27.

Multiple sources confirmed to Us Weekly on February 19 that the Cleveland Cavaliers player, 27, was seen “making out” with Kylie Jenner’s best friend at a party in Los Angeles two nights prior. The former Kocktails With Khloé host separately questioned both Woods and Thompson, and they both admitted to their wrongdoings.

The scandal came 10 months after the NBA star was caught cheating on Kardashian, who was pregnant at the time, with multiple women. While she gave him another chance following the birth of their daughter, True, she ended their two-plus-year relationship after he confirmed he cheated on her with Woods.

The whole family is disappointed,” a separate insider told Us. “They are worried for Khloé – this is a lot for one person to take in one year.”

Woods’ episode of Red Table Talk will air on Friday, March 1.

