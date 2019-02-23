Deny, deny, deny. Khloé Kardashian questioned little sister Kylie Jenner‘s best friend, Jordyn Woods, when she first heard that the model was seen “making out” with Tristan Thompson at a party in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 17 — and Woods initially said she did nothing wrong.

“When Khloé confronted Jordyn, at first she denied it,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “But then she admitted it.”

The insider adds: “Khloé has never confronted another woman Tristan has cheated with before.”

A separate source previously divulged to Us that the Good American founder, 34, also asked Thompson, 27, when she heard about cheating from a family friend on Monday, February 18, and he “admitted it was true.” She then ended their two-plus-year relationship and told Jenner, 21, the news.

Multiple sources confirmed to Us on Tuesday, February 19, that Woods, 21, and the Cleveland Cavaliers player were “all over each other” at a bash at his place. Thompson was previously caught cheating on Kardashian with multiple women just days before she gave birth to their daughter, True, in April 2018.

“Khloé feels so betrayed,” another insider previously told Us. “This time it hurts even more because the person who it was with is someone who knows very much what Khloé has gone through in the past year. Jordyn is like part of the family.”

The source continued: “[Jordyn] was very much aware how devastated Khloé was by Tristan’s previous betrayal. Jordyn knew so much that it is hard for those immediately around them to wrap their minds around how she could do it.”

The Revenge Body host has yet to publicly speak out about the scandal, but she did unfollow Woods on Instagram and like several cryptic notes on Twitter, one of which read: “Dont let anyone ever say this is your fault!. He is a sick man and if its true, then she is a terrible woman, both terrible people that do not deserve your love. TRUE does and ur doing great showing her that love.”

With reporting by Brody Brown

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!