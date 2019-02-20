Knowing her worth! Khloé Kardashian agreed with a fan who encouraged her to not blame herself following news that Tristan Thompson cheated on her with Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods.

The Good American founder, 34, liked a tweet from a commenter on Tuesday, February 19, that read: “@khloekardashian dont let anyone ever say this is your fault!. He is a sick man and if its true, then she is a terrible woman, both terrible people that do not deserve your love. TRUE does and ur doing great showing her that love.”

This wasn’t the first time Kardashian seemingly addressed the scandal after news broke on Tuesday afternoon. The reality star took to the comments section of Hollywood Unlocked’s Instagram post about the Cleveland Cavaliers player, 27, cheating with the 21-year-old model adding multiple speaking head emojis.

Earlier that day, Us Weekly confirmed that Thompson had once again been unfaithful to the Strong Looks Better Naked author — this time with someone close to the famous family. “Girls at Tristan’s afterparty on Sunday night weren’t allowed to use their phones at all,” one insider revealed. “But everyone could see that Tristan and Jordyn were all over each other.” Another source added that the two were spotted making out.

Kardashian gave birth to their now 10-month-old daughter, True, in April 2018, days after the athlete made headlines for cheating on her with multiple women. Though the former couple attempted to work things out, Kardashian called it quits on their relationship after learning he had cheated with Woods.

“Tristan isn’t too worried about not seeing True, or Khloé establishing new rules when it comes to coparenting,” a source exclusively told Us about the father-daughter duo. “He honestly doesn’t really care and was over it. He was never trying to win Khloé back.”

Days prior to their split, an insider revealed to Us that Kardashian has been “living and behaving as a single mother,” as of late, with another source noting that she hadn’t “traveled to Cleveland in awhile.”

Despite Thompson sending Kardashian and their daughter a floral arrangement for Valentine’s Day, a source told Life & Style that the NBA star was seen “being flirty, hitting up girls” at the Pineapple Hill Saloon & Grill in Sherman Oaks, California, on Thursday, February 14.

