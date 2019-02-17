Tristan Thompson Seen Flirting With Girls at L.A. Bar on Valentine’s Day

Tristan Thompson flew into L.A. to spend Valentine’s Day in the same city as Khloé Kardashian and their daughter, True Thompson, but he spent part of the most romantic day of the year flirting with other women.

Life & Style reports that the Cleveland Cavaliers player was spotted interacting with women at an L.A. bar instead of wining and dining his baby mama on Thursday, February 14.

“Tristan was being flirty, hitting up girls,” at the Pineapple Hill Saloon & Grill in Sherman Oaks, California, an insider told Life & Style.

The source added that Thompson, 27, chatted and took pics with girls at the bar. He was also spotted that same evening having dinner at Gyu-Kaku restaurant in Sherman Oaks with a couple of pals.

“He was with two other male friends,” a source tells Us Weekly. “He seemed very calm and reserved. All of them did.”

Days before he jetted to L.A., Thompson also spent time with women at Barley House bar in Cleveland, after a bouncer took a few girls upstairs to see the NBA star.

“He came in the back door and he was snuck quickly through the back by two or three bouncers,” an eyewitness tells Us of spotting Thompson on February 9. “They took him immediately upstairs.”

But he wasn’t alone for long.

“There were some girls who went up afterward,” the eyewitness added. “One of the bouncers said, ‘Tristan Thompson is upstairs,’ and they just said, ‘Really?’ and he took them up there.”

While Thompson sent Kardashian, 34, and their 10-month-old an over-the-top floral arrangement for Valentine’s Day, the Good American designer has been posting cryptic messages on Instagram that appear to be referring to his cheating scandal.

Us confirmed in April 2018 that Thompson had been unfaithful to the pregnant reality star with multiple women, even cheating on her days before True was born.

“Regaining Khloé’s trust is going to take time,” a source told Us last month. “Tristan is a great father, but it’s not yet clear if they can fully rebuild what they had. The extent of what Tristan did is still setting in. She hasn’t gotten over it yet.”

The Strong Looks Better Naked author hinted as much in a series of cryptic messages she posted on her Instagram Stories on Saturday, February 16. In one she wrote, “Be careful with how much you tolerate. you are teaching them how to treat you.”

While in another she admitted, “Sometimes we have no f—king idea what to do and it’s scary but it’s okay. Always trust your gut and know that everything will work out exactly the way it is supposed to be. It always does. Relax, we were never in control anyway.”

Thompson was also spotted alone at Delilah restaurant in West Hollywood on Saturday night. He spent three hours inside the hot spot, leaving at just before 2 a.m.

With reporting by Emily Marcus

