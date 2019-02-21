At her limit. Khloé Kardashian was understandably heartbroken when Tristan Thompson cheated just days before she gave birth to their daughter, True, in April 2018 — but the recent cheating scandal with Kylie Jenner‘s BFF, Jordyn Woods, is even worse.

“Khloé feels so betrayed,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “This time it hurts even more because the person who it was with is someone who knows very much what Khloé has gone through in the past year. Jordyn is like part of the family.”

The insider continues: “[Jordyn] was very much aware how devastated Khloé was by Tristan’s previous betrayal. Jordyn knew so much that it is hard for those immediately around them to wrap their minds around how she could do it.”

Multiple sources confirmed to Us on Tuesday, February 19, that the NBA star, 27, was seen “making out” with the model, 21, at a party in Los Angeles two days prior. A second insider told Us that the Good American founder, 34, then ended her two-plus-year relationship with Thompson after she confronted him about the cheating and he “admitted it was true.”

“This is out of character for Jordyn and no one expected this to happen,” a third source revealed to Us. A separate insider added: “Khloé loved Jordyn before this. This is completely shocking to Khloé’s family.”

Kardashian has been “leaning on her family and closest friends” in the wake of the scandal and is doing her best to keep her head up. Kim Kardashian unfollowed both Thompson and Woods on Instagram and Kendall Jenner followed suit by removing the Cleveland Cavaliers player from her following list.

A separate source told Us that the Strong Looks Better Naked author “is not mad at Kylie [because] that’s her sister.” An additional insider added that no one knows what will happen between the besties in the future.

“At this point, the Kardashians aren’t 100 percent sure if Jordyn is gong to be cut out of Kylie’s life. But they’re all looking at it as if she better be,” the source previously divulged. “It will be very hard for Kylie to lose Jordyn because she’s her best friend. She doesn’t have a lot of friends, and honestly can’t because of her lifestyle, so she has latched onto Jordyn.”

With reporting by Brody Brown

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!