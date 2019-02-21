Family first. There is no bad blood between Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian after the makeup maven’s best friend Jordyn Woods hooked up with Tristan Thompson.

“Khloé is not mad at Kylie,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly in the wake of the cheating scandal. “That’s her sister.”

Although the Good American founder, 34, has no animosity toward her youngest sister, the Kylie Cosmetics CEO, 21, feels conflicted about the future of her friendship with Woods, also 21. Multiple sources confirmed to Us on Wednesday, February 20, that the model moved out of Jenner’s Los Angeles home one day after her betrayal made headlines.

“At this point, the Kardashians aren’t 100 percent sure if Jordyn is gong to be cut out of Kylie’s life. But they’re all looking at it as if she better be,” a second insider previously told Us. “It will be very hard for Kylie to lose Jordyn because she’s her best friend. She doesn’t have a lot of friends, and honestly, can’t because of her lifestyle, so she has latched onto Jordyn.”

However, the Revenge Body host, who previously collaborated with Woods for a Good American campaign, feels “completely devastated” by the infidelity. “This is out of character for Jordyn and no one expected this to happen,” revealed the second source. “Khloé loved Jordyn before this. This is completely shocking to Khloé’s family.”

Woods sent Kardashian fans into a frenzy after she was spotted “making out” with the basketball player, 27, at a Los Angeles party on Sunday, February 17, where they “were all over each other,” according to a source. The Strong Looks Better Naked author learned about the incident on Monday, February 18, and when she confronted Thompson, he admitted to his actions and they broke up.

Although the reality star family has yet to address the scandal head-on, Kris Jenner raised eyebrows on Wednesday after she posted Instagram photos from Kylie’s recent photo shoot with Paper magazine alongside the caption, “I love these Kylie, you are so amazing!!! #proudmama.”

With reporting by Brody Brown

