Ignoring the negativity? Kris Jenner complimented daughter Kylie Jenner via Instagram on Wednesday, February 20, just days after the makeup maven’s best friend Jordyn Woods hooked up with Tristan Thompson.

“My beautiful girl @kyliejenner for @papermagazine!” the Kardashian-Jenner Communications CEO, 63, captioned a photo collage of the 21-year-old posing for Paper magazine. “I love these Kylie, you are so amazing!!! #proudmama #stunning #mybaby #papermag.”

Kris is the first member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan to post a picture on social media since the news broke that Thompson, 27, cheated on Khloé Kardashian with Woods, 21. A source previously revealed to Us Weekly that the basketball player and the model, who lives with Kylie, “were all over each other” at a house party after hanging out at SHOREbar in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 17.

While Kardashian, 34, is “completely devastated,” according to a second insider, the Life of Kylie star, 21, also feels unsettled by the betrayal. “At this point, the Kardashians aren’t 100 percent sure if Jordyn is going to be cut out of Kylie’s life. But they’re all looking at it as if she better be,” explained the source. “It will be very hard for Kylie to lose Jordyn because she’s her best friend. She doesn’t have a lot of friends, and honestly, can’t because of her lifestyle, so she has latched onto Jordyn.”

Thompson’s infidelity may come as less of a surprise to the family, as the Cleveland Cavaliers player was caught cheating on Kardashian with multiple women in April 2018, just days before she gave birth to their first child together, daughter True. Although Kardashian stayed by his side, a source previously told Us that she ended their relationship on Monday, February 18, after “he admitted” to cheating on her with Woods.

