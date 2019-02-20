Khloé Kardashian once took Jordyn Woods under her wing and helped launch her modeling career by including her in Good American’s debut campaign.

More than two years before Woods, 21, hooked up with Kardashian’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, she starred in Good American’s first photoshoot and joined the denim line’s Good Squad.

“I’m so excited to be part of this denim revolution with @khloekardashian and goodamerican,” Woods captioned a photo of herself posing for the size-inclusive brand in October 2016. She also shared a snapshot alongside Kardashian, 34, and family friends Malika and Khadijah Haqq.

Woods, who is best friends with Kylie Jenner, raves about her close bond with the reality star family in her Good American model bio, which is still on the brand’s website: “She was discovered on Instagram at 18 years old, considers Will Smith her ‘Uncle,’ is managed by her mother and counts the Kardashian clan as her sisters. Her main mission? To empower other curvy girls to embrace their inner confidence and self-respect.”

The social media star, who went on to launch her own size-inclusive athletic brand, SECNDNTURE, in August 2018, fell out of the family’s good graces after she was spotted “making out” with Thompson, 27, at a party at his Los Angeles home on Sunday, February 17.

“Everyone could see that Tristan and Jordyn were all over each other,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly, noting that other “girls at Tristan’s afterparty on Sunday night weren’t allowed to use their phones at all.”

Once she caught wind of the infidelity, Kardashian confronted the NBA star and he “admitted it was true,” added the source. The Revenge Body host then ended their relationship and the pair are not on speaking terms.

The Cleveland Cavaliers player previously came under fire in April 2018 after he was caught cheating on Kardashian with multiple women days before she welcomed their first child together, daughter True. Multiple sources later confirmed to Us that Thompson had been unfaithful to the E! personality throughout her entire pregnancy.

