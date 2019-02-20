The tea has been spilled. Khloé Kardashian’s BFF Malika Haqq posted a fiery comment after Tristan Thompson cheated on Kardashian with Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods.

An Instagram user shared a video on Tuesday, February 19, of Jenner and Travis Scott’s 12-month-old daughter, Stormi, waving to the camera alongside the caption, “Stormi in Calabasas waiting for Jordyn to pack her s–t and get out Kylie house like…” (The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 21, revealed in June 2018 that Woods, also 21, lived in her Los Angeles-area home.)

In the comments section of the post, Haqq, 35, wrote, “These hoes ain’t loyal,” using a lyric from Chris Brown’s 2014 single. She has since deleted the comment.

The Dash Dolls alum’s reaction came hours after Us Weekly confirmed that Kardashian, 34, ended her two-plus year relationship with Thompson, 27, over his dalliance with Woods. The Cleveland Cavaliers center previously cheated on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star with multiple women in early 2018 while she was pregnant with their now-10-month-old daughter, True.

A source claimed to Us that Thompson was cozying up to Woods and “making out” with her at a party on Sunday, February 17. “Khloé loved Jordyn before this,” the source said. “This is completely shocking to Khloé’s family.” Multiple sources later exclusively revealed that Kardashian confronted Thompson about his infidelity and he admitted it was true.

After the news broke, however, the NBA star tweeted, “FAKE NEWS.” He deleted his post shortly after. Kardashian, for her part, commented on an Instagram post with eight speaking head emojis.

