Dropping like flies. Kendall Jenner took a page from sister Kim Kardashian’s book and unfollowed Tristan Thompson on Instagram.

The supermodel, 23, said goodbye to the 27-year-old NBA star on social media days after he was caught cheating on older sister Khloé Kardashian with younger sister Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods. A source told Us Weekly that Thompson and Woods, 21, were “all over each other” at a Los Angeles party on Sunday, February 17.

While the Cleveland Cavaliers player tweeted “FAKE NEWS” after the cheating scandal broke on Tuesday, February 19, multiple insiders told Us that he admitted to being unfaithful when Khloé, 34, confronted him the day before.

A second source explained: “Khloé was told by people who saw Tristan and Jordyn making out … and Khloé confronted Tristan and he admitted it was true.” The Good American founder subsequently pulled the plug on their two-plus-year relationship.

Kim, 38, unfollowed both Thompson and Woods on Instagram on Wednesday, February 20. However, the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family have yet to hit the “unfollow” button. The Selfish author previously removed the professional athlete from her following list in April 2018 after he was caught cheating on Khloé with multiple women, days before she gave birth to daughter True.

While another source told Us that the cheating scandal “is completely shocking to Khloé’s family,” it is unclear if Woods’ friendship with the Kylie Cosmetics founder is over for good.

“At this point, the Kardashians aren’t 100 percent sure if Jordyn is gong to be cut out of Kylie’s life. But they’re all looking at it as if she better be. It will be very hard for Kylie to lose Jordyn because she’s her best friend,” the insider claimed. “She doesn’t have a lot of friends, and honestly, can’t because of her lifestyle, so she has latched onto Jordyn.”

Multiple sources confirmed to Us on Wednesday that Jordyn moved out of Jenner’s Los Angeles home. “Khloé is not mad at Kylie,” a separate insider told Us. “That’s her sister.”

