Over it! Kim Kardashian unfollowed Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods and Khloé Kardashian’s now ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson on Instagram after they were caught “making out.”

The KKW Beauty creator, 38, is no longer following Woods, 21, or Thompson, 27, on the social media platform one day after multiple sources told Us Weekly that the NBA pro and the model were spotted cozying up together at a party on Sunday, February 17.

Khloé, 34, and Jenner, 21, meanwhile, still follow Thompson and Woods on Instagram.

One source told Us that Kardashian family “loved” Woods before the scandal. “This is completely shocking to Khloé’s family,” the source noted.

Another insider said that the scandal has been “very hard” for the Kylie Cosmetics CEO: “She doesn’t have a lot of friends and, honestly, can’t because of her lifestyle, so she has latched onto Jordyn.”

This is not the first time that Kim has unfollowed Thompson on social media. The reality personality stopped keeping up with the Cleveland Cavaliers star on Instagram in April 2018 after he was caught cheating on Khloé with several women during her pregnancy. At the time, Kim also called Thompson’s infidelity “so f—ked up” on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. As a result, the basketball player blocked the Selfish author on the platform.

Two months later, Kim jokingly begged Thompson to unblock her at Khloé’s 34th birthday party.

“All right, guys. So, what do you think? It’s Khloé’s birthday. Do you think I should ask this guy to unblock me?” Kim said in a series of hilarious videos on her Instagram Story in June 2018.

Thompson replied: “For Khloé’s birthday, I think it’s only right. I got you.”

In January 2019, Kim made headlines for discussing Thompson’s behavior during an appearance with Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

“It’s so easy and quick to be like, ‘leave him, leave him.’ It’s so much harder to stay and have the whole public think you’re an idiot for staying,” Kim said on January 14.

After Khloé made a face and laughed, Kim clarified, “I didn’t mean it like that!”

