The ultimate betrayal. Jordyn Woods wasn’t the one who told longtime best friend Kylie Jenner that she hooked up with Khloé Kardashian’s now ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

“Kylie heard about it from Khloé, not Jordyn,” a source exclusively reveals to Us Weekly, adding that Kardashian, 34, also “confronted Jordyn” when she found out about the cheating, but “not in person.”

But the Good American founder harbors no ill will toward her youngest sister, despite her bestie’s actions. “Khloé is not mad at Kylie,” a second insider previously told Us. “That’s her sister.”

Although Woods, 21, has yet to speak out about the scandal, multiple sources confirmed to Us on Wednesday, February 20, that she moved out of the Kylie Cosmetics CEO’s home one day after the news broke that she and Thompson, 27, “were all over each other” at a Los Angeles party on Sunday, February 17.

“At this point, the Kardashians aren’t 100 percent sure if Jordyn is going to be cut out of Kylie’s life,” a third source told Us on Wednesday, just hours before Kim Kardashian unfollowed the model and Thompson on Instagram. “But they’re all looking at it as if she better be.”

Jenner, who has been close with Woods for many years, is at a crossroads. “It will be very hard for Kylie to lose Jordyn because she’s her best friend,” added the insider. “She doesn’t have a lot of friends, and honestly, can’t because of her lifestyle, so she has latched onto Jordyn.”

Meanwhile, the Strong Looks Better Naked author initially confronted the NBA star about the infidelity on Monday, February 18, and broke up with him after “he admitted” to it. Thompson previously cheated on Khloé in April 2018 with multiple women — just days before she gave brith to their daughter, True — but “he doesn’t even think him hooking up with Jordyn is ‘bad,’ because him and Khloé were broken up in his mind,” according to another source. “He just truly doesn’t care.”

With reporting by Brody Brown

