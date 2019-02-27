Don’t come for Khloé! Larsa Pippen shaded Jordyn Woods’ upcoming appearance on Red Table Talk, where she will likely address her hookup with Khloé Kardashian’s then-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

“Can’t wait to see which version of her story she tells,” Pippen, 44, commented on Hollywood Unlocked’s Instagram post about the next episode of Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Watch series on Tuesday, February 26. “Hope it’s the same she told @khloekardashian when she checked her.”

Woods, 21, who is longtime friends with the Smith family, raised eyebrows earlier on Tuesday after posting a video of herself sitting down at a red table. A Red Table Talk rep later confirmed to Us Weekly that the model is a guest on the Friday, March 1, episode.

Multiple sources previously confirmed to Us that Woods, who is best friends with Kylie Jenner, was “spotted making out” with Thompson, 27, at a party in Los Angeles on February 17. The athletic wear designer and the NBA star both admitted to the infidelity after Kardashian, 34, confronted them separately. The Revenge Body host then broke up with Thompson, with whom she shares daughter True, 10 months.

The scandal has also weighed heavily on Jenner, 21, who is torn between her friendship with Woods and family loyalty. “Kylie defended Jordyn in the beginning,” an insider told Us earlier on Tuesday. “At first the family thought Kylie would eventually take Jordyn back, but now they don’t think that she will.”

Woods moved out of the makeup mogul’s home on Wednesday, February 20, and they have not spoken since. A second insider previously told Us that Woods has been “trying to apologize” to Kardashian and Jenner, but they won’t hear it.

“They still aren’t speaking to her,” the source told Us. “Jordyn still loves Kylie and Khloé as family. She is beyond upset to have lost them in her life right now.”

A third source revealed to Us that Woods “has admitted she was wrong” and she “still hopes that Khloé and Kylie will forgive her.”

