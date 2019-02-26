When Khloé Kardashian first alerted her little sister Kylie Jenner than Tristan Thompson cheated with Jordyn Woods, the Lip Kit creator didn’t want to believe the news. A source tells Us Weekly exclusively that Jenner initially stood up for her best friend, but now doesn’t know what to do.

“Kylie defended Jordyn in the beginning,” the insider reveals. “At first the family thought Kylie would eventually take Jordyn back, but now they don’t think that she will.”

A second source previously told Us that Jenner, 21, was struggling with the situation because she and Woods, also 21, have been inseparable for years. “It will be very hard for Kylie to lose Jordyn because she’s her best friend,” the source said. “She doesn’t have a lot of friends and honestly can’t because of her lifestyle, so she has latched onto Jordyn.”

A third source revealed that the model feels awful for what she did and has been “trying to apologize” to both Jenner and the Good American cofounder, 34, “but they still aren’t speaking to her.” The insider noted: “Jordyn still loves Kylie and Khloé as family. She is beyond upset to have lost them in her life right now.”

Us confirmed on February 19 that the NBA star, 27, was spotted “making out” with Woods at a party in Los Angeles two nights prior. Kardashian confronted both Thompson and Woods about the cheating and they both “admitted” that it was true. The Strong Looks Better Naked author then called off her two-plus-year relationship with Thompson, who was previously caught cheating with multiple women days before Kardashian gave birth to their daughter, True, in April 2018.

“Khloé feels so betrayed,” another source told Us. “This time it hurts even more because the person who it was with is someone who knows very much what Khloé has gone through in the past year. Jordyn is like part of the family.”

The former Kocktails With Khloé host addressed the scandal directly for the first time on Tuesday, February 26. “Hi loves, wanted you to know that I appreciate you! I’ve been reading your kind words and they really are a blessing to me,” she tweeted. “I love you! Thank you Thank you! I’ll be back when I’m in the mood to chat with you all. Until then remember to be kind to one another.”

