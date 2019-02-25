On the apology tour. Jordyn Woods is seeking forgiveness from the whole Kardashian-Jenner family, one week after she was spotted kissing Tristan Thompson while he was in a relationship with Khloé Kardashian.

A source tells Us Weekly the 21-year-old has been “trying to apologize” to Kardashian, 34, and to Kylie Jenner, who has considered Woods to be her best friend for years.

“But they still aren’t speaking to her,” the source says of Kardashian and Jenner, 21. “Jordyn still loves Kylie and Khloé as family. She is beyond upset to have lost them in her life right now.”

Last week, multiple sources confirmed to Us that Woods and Thompson, 27, were spotted “making out” at a party on February 17, and apparently, Woods blames the hookup on alcohol.

A different source previously told Us: “When Khloe confronted Jordyn, at first she denied it. But then, then she admitted it. Jordyn is saying she was drunk [and] had been heavily drinking, but she did admit it.”

The first source elaborates: “Jordyn has admitted she was wrong and that she was very intoxicated at the party and wasn’t in her right mind. Jordyn still hopes that Khloé and Kylie will forgive her for drinking too much. Jordyn isn’t a good drinker. She doesn’t drink often, and when she does, it can end up with her not remembering everything clearly.”

In the wake of the scandal, Kardashian split with Thompson, while Woods has “remained isolated,” according to an insider. “Most of her friends have not spoken to her and she’s not responding to almost all of them.”

A previous source told Us that the model was “insecure,” partly because she was always known as Kylie’s BFF. “So once she started getting attention on her own as her own person from Tristan, she didn’t know how to handle it,” the source added at the time.

Amid the fallout from her hookup with Thompson, Woods “will continue to apologize and to try to make things right” with the famous family, the first source tells Us. “She loves them and doesn’t want this one bad decision impact the rest of her life.”

With reporting by Travis Cronin

