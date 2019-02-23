Jordyn Woods 'Didn't Know How to Handle' Attention From Tristan Thompson

Caught up. Jordyn Woods did not know how to deal with Tristan Thompson’s interest in her, an insider tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“Jordyn was insecure and always known as [Kylie Jenner’s] BFF, so once she started getting attention on her own as her own person from Tristan, she didn’t know how to handle it,” the source reveals. “Jordyn was on a little bit of a high, but now is at her lowest point. It’s really sad for Kylie because Jordyn was Kylie’s only real friend and she feels lost.”

As for doubt about the credibility of the cheating scandal, the insider says: “The cameras have been rolling through all of this and so much of the Kardashians’ stuff is planned and set up, but this Jordyn stuff is real.”

Multiple sources confirmed to Us on Tuesday, February 19, that Thompson, 27, cheated on then-girlfriend Khloé Kardashian with Woods, 21. The two were spotted “making out” at a party on Sunday, February 17.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 34, split from her boyfriend of more than two years after she confronted him about the allegations and he admitted to being unfaithful, multiple insiders confirmed to Us. The former couple share daughter True, 10 months.

Woods, however, chose a different route. “When Khloé confronted Jordyn, at first she denied it,” another source said. “But then she admitted it.”

Despite rumors that claim the model and the NBA player were involved on multiple occasions, an insider assured Us the hookup was a one-time thing: “This was the first time something happened between Tristan and Jordyn. This was not going on for a while — that story out there is not true.”

Kardashian shared a series of messages on her Instagram Story on Saturday, February 23, as she coped with the scandal. “We have to accept that some people are really f—ked up and it’s not our job to heal them,” one post read.

Thompson previously cheated on the Good American founder with multiple women while she was pregnant. News of his earlier infidelity broke in April 2018, days before she gave birth to True.

