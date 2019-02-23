A lapse in judgment. Jordyn Woods’ fling with Tristan Thompson was a one-time deal, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

Despite rumors that the model, 21, and the NBA player, 27, were involved prior to their weekend tryst, a source tells Us that the reports couldn’t be further from the truth.

“This was the first time something happened between Tristan and Jordyn,” the source says. “This was not going on for a while – that story out there is not true.”

Kylie Jenner’s best friend has been living in her own personal purgatory since she was spotted making out with Khloé Kardashian’s now ex-boyfriend at his home on Sunday, February 17, an insider close to the reality star told Us.

“Jordyn is living in hell right now, she feels terrible and her world has been rocked,” the insider said. “All the Kardashians and Jenners have completely cut her out of their lives.”

The insider added: “Jordyn feels lost and isolated right now. She feels like she has no one to confide in.”

The Cleveland Cavaliers forward, for his part, isn’t as concerned with the scandal. “He doesn’t even think him hooking up with Jordyn is ‘bad’ because he and Khloé were broken up in his mind,” a source told Us of the athlete. “He just truly doesn’t care …. Tristan isn’t a manipulative person. He’s just a cheater and doesn’t care about anyone besides himself, his wants and his needs in the moment.”

The Good American designer, 34, found out that the twosome had kissed behind her back from a family friend, another insider told Us.

“Khloé didn’t believe it at first,” the insider explained.

Confidantes told Us that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star went straight to the sources, confronting Jordyn, though not in person, as well as the father of her 10-month-old daughter, True.

“Khloé was told by people who saw Tristan and Jordyn making out and told Khloé, and Khloé confronted Tristan and he admitted it was true,” one source said.

Woods and Thompson were caught kissing at his house after spending a flirty evening at SHOREbar in Santa Monica. “Girls at Tristan’s afterparty on Sunday night weren’t allowed to use their phones at all. But everyone could see that Tristan and Jordyn were all over each other,” a source told Us.

The Revenge Body host has since headed off to Palm Springs for a girls’ trip with sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian and her best friend, Malika Haqq.

With reporting by Brody Brown

