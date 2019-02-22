It’s been a rough week for Jordyn Woods. The model, 21, is reeling after Khloé Kardashian and her little sister Kylie Jenner found out that Woods had an indiscretion with Kardashian’s now ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

“Jordyn is living in hell right now, she feels terrible and her world has been rocked,” a source close to her tells Us Weekly. “Yesterday all the Kardashians and Jenners have completely cut her out of their lives.”

“Jordyn feels lost and isolated right now,” the insider adds. “She feels like she has no one to confide in.”

Woods, who had previously been living with the Kylie Cosmetics founder, also 21, moved out of Jenner’s home on Wednesday, February 20. The source told Us that she is now living with her mother, Elizabeth Woods.

“Jordyn will continue on with her life and career, but it’s going to be very hard for her,” the source said. “The Kardashian and Jenners were Jordyn’s family and she feels like she doesn’t know where she belongs anymore.”

Three days prior, the reality star was spotted kissing the NBA player, 27, at his home after partying with him at SHOREbar in Santa Monica.

The news was a shock to the family, most of all the Good American designer, 34, who is “completely devastated.”

“This is out of character for Jordyn and no one expected this to happen,” an insider told Us.

Prior to the incident, the two women were close. “Khloé loved Jordyn before this,” a source said.

Woods was even closer with the Revenge Body host’s sister Jenner, however. “Khloe, Kourtney and Kim are cutting her off and disgusted with her, but Kylie is more conflicted,” a source tells Us. “She’ll be the most forgiving towards Jordyn, but right now it’s a mess.”

Adds another source: “Jordyn and Kylie are sisters and inseparable best friends. The family doesn’t expect them to not be friends anymore. Time will dictate what happens here.”

Being booted from the family’s inner circle shouldn’t be surprising to Woods, however: A confidant told Us, “Jordyn has seen how the Kardashians can cut people out of their lives, and this is a very sad situation right now for everyone.”

