Feeling the repercussions of her actions. Jordyn Woods will likely not be spending much time with the Kardashians after cheating with Khloé Kardashian’s now ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson — and she wouldn’t be the first to be purged from the family’s inner circle.

“Jordyn has seen how the Kardashians can cut people out of their lives, and this is a very sad situation right now for everyone.”

That includes Jenner’s 12-month-old daughter, Stormi. “Jordyn loves Stormi with all her heart,” a source tells Us Weekly of the model, 21. “She spends so much time with her and truly cares about her.”

The rift between Woods and the family occurred when she was caught “making out” with the NBA player, 27, at a party at his home on Sunday, February 17.

The duo didn’t seem to be hiding their attraction, either, with an insider dishing that they weren’t exactly discreet. “Girls at Tristan’s afterparty on Sunday night weren’t allowed to use their phones at all,” the insider said. “But everyone could see that Tristan and Jordyn were all over each other.”

As a result, Woods moved out of the home she shared with her BFF, 21, on Wednesday, February 20.

A source told Us that the pals’ relationship may be salvageable someday. “Jordyn and Kylie are sisters and inseparable best friends. The family doesn’t expect them to not be friends anymore. Time will dictate what happens here,” the source said. “Jordyn is like part of the family … She was very much aware of how devastated Khloé was by Tristan’s [last] betrayal. Jordyn knew so much that it’s hard for those immediately around them to wrap their minds around how she could do it.”

Another insider, however, implied that the Kardashians wouldn’t exactly be thrilled if Jenner and Woods continued their friendship after her actions. “At this point, the Kardashians aren’t 100 percent sure if Jordyn is going to be cut out of Kylie’s life. But they’re all looking at it as if she better be.”

