Do the Kardashians Expect Kylie Jenner to Cut Off Jordyn Woods?

A tricky situation. The Kardashian clan does not expect Kylie Jenner to fully cut Jordyn Woods out of her life in the wake of her betrayal.

Woods, 21, left the Kylie Cosmetics CEO, also 21, in a complicated position after she hooked up with Khloé Kardashian’s now ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

“Jordyn and Kylie are sisters and inseparable best friends. The family doesn’t expect them to not be friends anymore,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Time will dictate what happens here.”

The model, who was caught “making out” with the basketball player, 27, at a Los Angeles house party on Sunday, February 17, moved out of Jenner’s estate on Wednesday, February 20. Her actions are especially jaw-dropping for Kardashian, 34, who grew close with her and confided in her after Thompson’s previous cheating scandal in April 2018.

“Jordyn is like part of the family and has been living with Kylie. She was very much aware of how devastated Khloé was by Tristan’s [last] betrayal,” explained the insider. “Jordyn knew so much that it’s hard for those immediately around them to wrap their minds around how she could do it.”

Although the Good American founder feels blindsided by Woods’ behavior, she has no resentment toward Jenner. “Khloé is not mad at Kylie,” noted the source. “That’s her sister.”

Us exclusively revealed earlier on Wednesday that Kardashian was the one to tell the makeup maven about Woods’ betrayal after the Revenge Body host confronted her about it. Even so, Jenner is conflicted about the future.

“At this point, the Kardashians aren’t 100 percent sure if Jordyn is going to be cut out of Kylie’s life. But they’re all looking at it as if she better be,” a second source previously told Us. “It will be very hard for Kylie to lose Jordyn because she’s her best friend. She doesn’t have a lot of friends, and honestly can’t, because of her lifestyle, so she has latched onto Jordyn.”

While the Life of Kylie star has yet to break her silence about the situation, she returned to social media on Wednesday evening and posted Instagram Story selfie videos in sexy pajamas.

With reporting by Brody Brown

