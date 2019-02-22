It wasn’t just Kim Kardashian and friend Malika Haqq who went on the “girls trip” that Kim mentioned in an Instagram Stories clip on Thursday, February 21. Though they stayed off camera, Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian were also in tow as the group escaped the drama of Tristan Thompson’s latest cheating scandal.

“The overnight girls trip that Kim, Khloé, Kourtney and Malika just went on was in Palm Springs,” a source told Us Weekly on Friday, February 22, revealing that the gals headed to the posh desert city that’s a three-hour drive east from the Kardashian family’s home base in Calabasas, California.

The source also told Us that the group “stayed in Kris Jenner’s house there.” Jenner shelled out $12 million for an ultra-modern, 11,000-square-foot mansion in Palm Springs in September 2018, according to Variety. Kourtney shared Instagram Stories updates that showed off their digs and the surrounding landscape.

The girls trip came just days after multiple sources confirmed to Us that Thompson, 27, had been spotted making out with Jordyn Woods, a friend of Kylie Jenner’s. The NBA star had previously been busted for cheating on Khloé, 34, with multiple women while she was pregnant with their daughter, True.

After Khloé confronted Thompson about kissing Woods, he admitted to the indiscretion, and she broke up with him, a source previously told Us.

“Khloé feels so betrayed,” an insider revealed on Thursday. “This time it hurts even more because the person who it was with is someone who knows very much what Khloé has gone through in the past year. Jordyn is like part of the family.”

Amid the emotional chaos, Woods, 21, is “living in hell right now,” a source close to her previously told Us. “She feels terrible and her world has been rocked. … All the Kardashians and Jenners have completely cut her out of their lives.”

With reporting by Brody Brown

