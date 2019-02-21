True friendship does exist! Khloé Kardashian made her first public appearance since news broke that Tristan Thompson cheated on the youngest Kardashian sister with Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods. And to show solidarity her longtime best friend, Malika Haqq showed up in a matching outfit.

On Wednesday, February 20, Khloé attended the opening of Pretty Little Thing’s new store in Los Angeles, which she co-hosted with model Ashley Graham. TMZ reported that the “Revenge Body” star considered canceling, “but wanted to make sure she kept her professional commitments.”

As much as we respect her work ethic, we also love seeing her ability to lean on friends during this time. Proving to be a true source of moral support, the reality star not only brought along her BFF Malika, but the two wore matching black ensembles complete with cropped Pretty Little Things sweaters and tight-fitting leather pants.

Malika has been one of the more vocal members of the Kardashian inner clan in the whole Tristan- Jordyn fiasco. She first confirmed the news via social media on Tuesday, February 19, when Hollywood Unlocked Instagrammed a video explaining the incident. Underneath, Malika wrote, “STRONG FACTS.”

Then she commented on a meme with a video of Stormi waving in a highchair that said, “Stormi in Calabasas waiting for Jordyn to pack up her shit and get out Kylie house like…” which she responded to with, “these hoes ain’t loyal.”

According to AOL neither the Kardashian or Haqq spoke to press on Wednesday night. After posing for photo opps in their matching outfits, Khloe cut the opening ribbon.

It came as no surprise to see Malika attend the opening in support. A source told Us that Haqq has no respect for Jordyn. “Khloé is so upset and hurt, and Malika is taking on the role of the angrier one,” they said.

Angry or not, these twinning shots of the two of them are show true BFF power.

