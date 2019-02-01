BRANDED CONTENT

Date Night Dos: Kendall Long Reveals Her One-on-One Prep Tips

Make a flawless first impression! Kendall Long shares her go-to date night tips on feeling confident and sexy, starting with Bioré® for the ultimate skin-prep.

Kendall Long
Develop a Clear Skin Plan of Action
The perfect date night look begins with clear skin. Kendall uses Bioré® Witch Hazel Ultra Deep Cleansing Pore Strips to lift out deep down dirt and stubborn blackheads. Then, she says, “I finish with Bioré® Witch Hazel Pore Clarifying Toner to control oil and prevent future breakouts.” Witch Hazel refreshes and restores skin’s balance by purifying and tightening pores, “so my skin is always ready to go!”
Kendall Long
Jam Out
Getting ready should always be fun. Blast your favorite playlist and you’ll be dancing your way into his heart in no time! Kendall shares, “I love to throw on some tunes while I do my hair and makeup to lift my mood and get excited for the night ahead.”
Kendall Long
Dress to Impress
Whether you’re meeting at the grocery store or in paradise, choose a look that makes you feel your best. Kendall’s top picks? “A flirty dress or a sexy jumpsuit – and you always have top off a good look with a hot pair of heels.”
Kendall Long and Joe Amabile
Don’t Skip the Red Lip
Bring the drama with a bold red lip. “Luckily,” Kendall confesses, “Joe doesn’t mind if a little rubs off!”