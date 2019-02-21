Putting on a brave face? Khloé Kardashian stepped out at PrettyLittleThing’s Melrose store opening on Wednesday, February 20, one day after news broke that her then-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, hooked up with Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods.

Musician Jay BAPE tells Us Weekly exclusively that the 34-year-old reality star was in “good spirits” at the event, where she joined forces to cut the opening ceremony ribbon with model Ashley Graham.

“She looked amazing and kept a great smile,” BAPE tells Us. “If you didn’t know anything going on, it would look as though nothing is affecting her.”

The reality star, who stunned in black high-waisted pants and a PrettyLittleThing black sweater, arrived at the event with bestie Malika Haqq and stayed for approximately 45 minutes. The onlooker also notes she “took a tour of the entire space.”

Multiple sources confirmed to Us on Tuesday, February 19, that Thompson, 27, and Woods, 21, were seen “making out” at a house party two days earlier. One insider told Us that after Kardashian confronted the NBA star, with whom she shares 10-month-old daughter True, about the allegations, the twosome called it quits.

A second source added on Tuesday that Kardashian and Thompson, who were first linked in August 2016, “aren’t speaking.”

Woods, for her part, has yet to publicly comment on the scandal, but several insiders confirmed to Us on Wednesday that the model has moved out of Jenner’s home amid the drama.

