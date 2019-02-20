Don’t mess with her bestie. Khloé Kardashian’s best friend, Malika Haqq, is enraged over the news that Tristan Thompson cheated on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star with Kylie Jenner’s BFF, Jordyn Woods.

“She thinks Jordyn is disgusting and complete trash,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. The insider adds that “everyone knew Tristan was a cheater,” but didn’t expect this of Woods, 21, and explains, “Khloé is so upset and hurt, and Malika is taking on the role of the ‘angrier’ one.”

Shortly after news of the cheating scandal broke on Tuesday, February 19, Haqq, 35, commented on an Instagram video of Stormi Webster, Jenner, 21, and Travis Scott’s 12-month-old daughter, waving to the camera. The clip’s caption jokingly read: “Stormi in Calabasas waiting for Jordyn to pack her s–t and get out Kylie house like…”

“These hoes ain’t loyal,” Haqq fired back, referencing Chris Brown’s 2014 song. She has since deleted the comment.

As for what the future holds for Jenner’s friendship with Woods? It’s still unclear. A source previously told Us: “The Kardashians aren’t 100 percent sure if Jordyn is going to be cut out of Kylie’s life, but [they all think] she better be. It will be very hard for Kylie to lose Jordyn because she’s her best friend.”

Us confirmed earlier on Tuesday that the Strong Looks Better Naked author, 34, ended her relationship with the Cleveland Cavaliers player, 27, after she found out he hooked up with Woods. A source told Us that the model was caught “making out” with the NBA star at a party on Sunday, February 17, and called the news “completely shocking to Khloé’s family.”

While Thompson tweeted and deleted a post that read, “FAKE NEWS,” shortly after the scandal broke, multiple sources claimed to Us that Kardashian confronted the professional athlete about the cheating and he admitted it was true. Thompson was caught cheating on the Revenge Body host with multiple women days before she gave birth to their daughter, True, in April 2018.

