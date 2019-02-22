Kim Kardashian and friend Malika Haqq seemed to send a clear message to Jordyn Woods over social media: Find your own man.

In a series of clips from Thursday, February 21, which have since been deleted from Kim’s Instagram Stories, the 38-year-old and Haqq lip-synch to the 2002 Nivea track “Don’t Mess With My Man” in the backseat of a car, specifically mouthing along to these lyrics: “He’s mine and I can’t take no pigeons tryna take my baby / So I thought I had to let you know, find someone that you can call your own,” the song goes. “Imma be the one to break it to ya / Here’s a little advice for you, find your own man.”

The apparent Instagram shade came two days after multiple sources confirmed to Us Weekly that Woods — a 21-year-old friend of Kylie Jenner — was spotted “making out” with Tristan Thompson, who was in a relationship with Khloé Kardashian at the time.

And in the clips that are still online, Kim says she and her 35-year-old pal are on a “girls trip,” and they jam to the chorus of Brandy’s 2004 track “Who Is She 2 U,” another song about cheating: “Who is she to you? / Don’t lie to me / Who is she to you? / My eyes can see / Something going on between you two / I think you better let me know / That’s for sure.”

The KKW Beauty founder also supported her younger sister on Twitter that same day, clapping back at a user who criticized Khloé, 34, for appearing at a store opening on Wednesday, February 20, one day after the scandal came to light.

“This was a professional commitment planned far in advance and you better believe she is not waiting on anyone to pay her bills or provide for her daughter. PERDIODT!!! [sic]” Kim replied, with Khloé liking her big sister’s tweet.

Khloé has been nearly radio silent since the news broke, but an insider told Us she confronted Thompson about Woods and broke up with him after he admitted to the infidelity. The NBA star, 27, previously cheated on Khloé with multiple women while the Good American designer was pregnant with their daughter, True, now 10 months.

“Khloé feels so betrayed,” a source told Us. “This time it hurts even more because this person who it was with is someone who knows very much what Khloé has gone through in the past year. Jordyn is like part of the family.”

