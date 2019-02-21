Sister strong! Kim Kardashian defended Khloé Kardashian when a fan called out the younger sibling for working one day after news broke about her now ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal with Jordyn Woods.

“If someone cheats on you publicly,” the Twitter user wrote on Thursday, February 21, “y’all going outside the next day?” The Strong Looks Better Naked author, 34, stepped out on Wednesday, February 20, for PrettyLittleThing’s Melrose store opening.

The KKW Beauty founder swiftly clapped back. “Would you prefer she lose the [money] too? A single mom has to work too boo!” Kim, 38, replied via Twitter. “This was a professional commitment planned far in advance and you better believe she is not waiting on anyone to pay her bills or provide for her daughter. PERDIODT!!! [sic]” Khloé liked her big sister’s tweet.

Multiple sources told Us Weekly on Tuesday, February 19, that Thompson, 27, was unfaithful to Khloé with Woods, 21. The athlete and the model were spotted “making out” at a party on Sunday, February 17.

The Revenge Body host split from the NBA player after she confronted him about the allegations, and he admitted to the infidelity, according to an insider.

Khloé was in “good spirits” at the Wednesday night event, musician Jay BAPE told Us. “She looked amazing and kept a great smile,” the artist revealed. “If you didn’t know anything going on, it would look as though nothing is affecting her.”

The Cleveland Cavaliers player previously cheated on the reality star with multiple women when she was pregnant with their daughter, True, now 10 months. “Khloé feels so betrayed,” a source said. “This time it hurts even more because this person who it was with is someone who knows very much what Khloé has gone through in the past year. Jordyn is like part of the family.”

Kim and Kendall Jenner have since unfollowed Thompson on Instagram.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!