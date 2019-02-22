How Khloe Kardashian Found Out Tristan Thompson Cheated With Jordyn Woods

How she learned the truth. Khloé Kardashian found out that her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, cheated on her with Jordyn Woods through a family friend, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“Khloé didn’t believe it at first,” the insider explains. A second source previously told Us that the Good American founder, 34, “confronted Jordyn” when she found out about the cheating, but “not in person.”

Kardashian then went to sister Kylie Jenner with the news. “Kylie heard about it from Khloé, not Jordyn,” the insider divulged.

A third source revealed that the Strong Looks Better Naked author also questioned the 27-year-old NBA player when she found out about his infidelity on Monday, February 18, and he “admitted it was true.”

Multiple sources confirmed to Us on Tuesday, February 19, that the Cleveland Cavaliers center was caught “making out” with the 21-year-old model at a house party in Los Angeles two nights prior. Kardashian subsequently ended her two-plus-year relationship with the professional athlete, with whom she shares 10-month-old daughter True. Thompson was previously caught cheating on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star in April 2018, days before she gave birth.

“Khloé feels so betrayed,” a separate source previously told Us. “This time it hurts even more because the person who it was with is someone who knows very much what Khloé has gone through in the past year. Jordyn is like part of the family.”

Another insider noted: “Khloé loved Jordyn before this. This is completely shocking to Khloé’s family.”

While the Revenge Body host has seemingly cut Woods out of her life by unfollowing her on Instagram, the famous family doesn’t know what the future holds for the Kylie Cosmetics CEO, 21, and her longtime BFF, who recently moved out of her house.

“It will be very hard for Kylie to lose Jordyn because she’s her best friend,” Us previously learned. “She doesn’t have a lot of friends and honestly can’t because of her lifestyle, so she has latched onto Jordyn.”

With reporting by Brody Brown

