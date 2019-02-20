No regrets? Tristan Thompson is not as bothered by his cheating scandal with Jordyn Woods as some might be, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“Tristan isn’t a manipulative person,” the insider reveals of the 27-year-old NBA player. “He’s just a cheater and doesn’t care about anyone besides himself, his wants and his needs in the moment.”

The source adds: “He doesn’t even think him hooking up with Jordyn is ‘bad’ because him and Khloé [Kardashian] were broken up in his mind. He just truly doesn’t care.”

Multiple sources told Us on Tuesday, February 19, that Thompson cheated on Kardashian, 34, with Kylie Jenner’s best friend Woods, 21. One insider claimed that the two were “making out” at a party on Sunday, February 17, adding: “Khloé loved Jordyn before this. This is completely shocking to Khloé’s family.”

Another source confirmed to Us that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the athlete split after more than two years together once she confronted him about the allegations and he admitted to the infidelity. The exes share 10-month-old daughter, True.

Kardashian reacted to the news on an Instagram post by The Hollywood Unlocked, which reported that Thompson and Woods were “all over each other” at the party. The Good American founder replied with multiple speaking head emojis.

The Cleveland Cavaliers player initially tweeted, “FAKE NEWS,” before deleting the post.

Thompson is not dreading a potential change in his relationship with True as a result of the scandal, either. “Tristan isn’t too worried about not seeing True, or Khloé establishing new rules when it comes to coparenting,” another source told Us. “He honestly doesn’t really care and was over it. He was never trying to win Khloé back.”

The basketball star previously cheated on Kardashian with multiple women while she was pregnant with True. News of his infidelity broke days before she delivered their first child in April 2018.

With reporting by Carly Sloane

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!