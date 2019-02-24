On the outs. Jordyn Woods hasn’t had much contact with her peers after news broke that she hooked up with Tristan Thompson while he was still in a relationship with Khloé Kardashian.

“Jordyn has remained isolated,” an insider tells Us Weekly of the 21-year-old model. “Most of her friends have not spoken to her and she’s not responding to almost all of them.”

Woods was spotted “making out” with the Cleveland Cavaliers player, 27, at a party on Sunday, February 17, multiple sources confirmed to Us on Tuesday, February 19. The infidelity led the Strong Looks Better Naked author, 34, to call it quits with Thompson. (Kardashian had remained loyal to the athlete for 10 months after he was caught cheating with multiple women days before she gave birth to their daughter, True.)

The SECNDNTURE founder’s life has been a whirlwind since the cheating scandal broke. Woods moved out of Jenner’s home shortly after the famous family found out about the incident.

“Jordyn was insecure and always known as [Kylie Jenner’s] BFF, so once she started getting attention on her own as her own person from Tristan, she didn’t know how to handle it,” a source previously told Us. “Jordyn was on a little bit of a high, but now is at her lowest point. It’s really sad for Kylie because Jordyn was Kylie’s only real friend and she feels lost.”

As for whether the scandal will play out on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, another insider added: “The cameras have been rolling through all of this and so much of the Kardashians’ stuff is planned and set up, but this Jordyn stuff is real.”

Though Woods ultimately ended up telling the truth, another source told Us she didn’t fess up right away. “When Khloé confronted Jordyn, at first she denied it,” the source said. “But then she admitted it.”

Kardashian has since unfollowed Woods on Instagram. Jenner, for her part, opted to unfollow Thompson, but still follows her best friend as of Sunday, February 24.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!