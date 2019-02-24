Kylie Jenner has no interest in keeping up with Tristan Thompson! The Lip Kit maven unfollowed the Cleveland Cavaliers player on Instagram days after he cheated on her sister Khloé Kardashian with her best friend, Jordyn Woods.

Like her sisters Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 21, decided to rid herself of the 27-year-old athlete’s pictures. However, she still follows Woods, also 21, as of Sunday, February 24.

Multiple sources confirmed to Us Weekly on Tuesday, February 19, that Thompson was spotted “making out” with Woods at a party on February 17.

Though Khloé, 34, stayed with Thompson for nearly 10 months after he was caught being unfaithful with multiple women days before she gave birth to their first child, daughter True Thompson, the Strong Looks Better Naked author called it quits on their relationship after learning he cheated with Woods.

“Khloé didn’t believe it at first,” an insider told Us of the scandal. Another source added: “Khloé feels so betrayed. This time it hurts even more because the person who it was with is someone who knows very much what Khloé has gone through in the past year. Jordyn is like part of the family.”

As for Woods, another source explained that she “was insecure and always known as [Kylie Jenner’s] BFF, so once she started getting attention on her own as her own person from Tristan, she didn’t know how to handle it.”

The insider added: “Jordyn was on a little bit of a high, but now is at her lowest point. It’s really sad for Kylie because Jordyn was Kylie’s only real friend and she feels lost.”

Shortly after news of Woods’ hookup with Thompson made headlines, the SECNDNTURE founder — who had been living with Jenner — moved out of the Life of Kylie star’s home.

“Jordyn is living in hell right now, she feels terrible and her world has been rocked,” a source close to the model previously told Us. “All the Kardashians and Jenners have completely cut her out of their lives. Jordyn feels lost and isolated right now. She feels like she has no one to confide in.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!