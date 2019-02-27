Worried about KoKo. The Kardashian family does not believe Tristan Thompson will ever really commit to Khloé Kardashian after he was caught cheating on her with Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods, a source reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

“Tristan barely seemed to feel bad the first time he was caught cheating, and nothing has changed this time around,” says the family source, noting that the 27-year-old basketball player isn’t “a manipulative person.”

Another family insider adds that the family “warned Khloé, ‘Once a cheater, always a cheater.’” According to a third source, the 34-year-old reality star is “so disappointed and feels so betrayed” by both Woods, 21, and Thompson, with whom she shares 10-month-old daughter True. “The whole family is disappointed. They are worried for Khloé – this is a lot for one person to take in one year.”

Multiple sources confirmed to Us on February 19 that the NBA pro was seen cozying up to the model at a house party behind Kardashian’s back. The reality star addressed the scandal on Tuesday, February 26, tweeting, “Hi loves, wanted you to know that I appreciate you! I’ve been reading your kind words and they really are a blessing to me.”

