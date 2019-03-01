Nothing but a kiss. In an interview with Jada Pinkett Smith on the actress’ Red Table Talk series, Jordyn Woods claimed she never slept with Tristan Thompson, nor did she entertain the idea.

The model, 21, has been under intense scrutiny after she and Thompson, 27, were spotted “making out” at a party on February 17. At the time, the basketball star was still in a relationship with Khloé Kardashian, with whom he shares 10-month old daughter True.

Woods shared her side of the story in the Red Table Talk episode that went live on Friday, March 1. Midway through the half-hour installment, Pinkett Smith, 47, asked Woods a “straight-up” question: “Did you sleep with Tristan?”

“Never,” the SECNDNTURE designer responded. “Never a thought, never a consideration, never happened, and never will I. And that’s why I’m willing to be put up to the test. Attach me to a lie detector, whatever it is. I need people to know the truth, and more importantly, I need the people involved to know the truth.”

Woods also clarified that the kiss was the extent of her contact with Thompson. “There’s been no relationship,” she said. “No communication, no plans on meeting up, no conversations, nothing.”

Earlier in the episode, Kylie Jenner’s BFF explained that she ended up at Thompson’s house that night after partying at a bar but didn’t do “anything intimate” with the Cleveland Cavaliers player other than resting her legs on his.

“Never once was I giving him a lap dance, making out with him, sitting all over him,” she contended. “Never once did we leave the public area [and] go to a bedroom [or] a bathroom.”

Woods did admit that Thompson kissed her as she left his house around dawn. “[There was] no passion, no nothing,” she said. “He just kissed me … it was a kiss on the lips. No tongue … no making out.”

Moments after the interview went live, Kardashian, 34, lashed out at Woods. “Why are you lying @jordynwoods ??” the 34-year-old tweeted. “If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!”

In a subsequent tweet, she wrote: “Tristan is equally to blame but Tristan is the father of my child. Regardless of what he does to me I won’t do that to my daughter. He has been addressing this situation PRIVATELY. If Tristan were to lie publicly about what conspired, then yes I would address him publicly as well.”

