The woman who has been spotted out and about with Tristan Thompson after his split from Khloé Kardashian has been identified as Karizma Ramirez.

TMZ reported on Thursday, March 7, that the Cleveland Cavaliers center, 27, is not dating the model, 28, but they were recently introduced by fellow NBA player Jordan Clarkson, who was briefly linked to Kardashian’s sister Kendall Jenner in the summer of 2016.

Thompson was first spotted with Ramirez on February 27 while out to dinner at the celeb-beloved Italian restaurant Carbone in New York City. He shared a photo on his Instagram Stories at the time of the pasta dish he ordered, and eagle-eyed fans were quick to point out a woman’s fingernails in the background. Thompson promptly deleted the post, replacing it with a video of him and two male friends.

The pair reunited on Tuesday, March 5, for a night out at Nobu in NYC. The athlete met up with the former waitress while the Cavaliers were in town for a game against the Brooklyn Nets.

Thompson’s outings with Ramirez come after Kardashian, 34, broke up with him in mid-February for cheating on her with Kylie Jenner’s BFF Jordyn Woods. He had previously been caught being unfaithful to the Revenge Body host in April 2018, just days before she gave birth to their now-10-month-old daughter, True. (Thompson also shares 2-year-old son Prince with ex Jordan Craig.)

Kardashian initially tweeted that Woods, 21, was “the reason my family broke up,” but she backtracked her remarks days later and acknowledged that Thompson “is equally to blame.”

Woods, for her part, addressed the cheating scandal on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Watch series, Red Table Talk, on Friday, March 1. She admitted that the basketball player kissed her goodbye as she left his house party in L.A., but insisted that there was “no tongue … no making out.”

