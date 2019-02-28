Back on the market. Tristan Thompson stepped out with a mystery woman following news of his infidelity with Jordyn Woods and his split from Khloé Kardashian.

The Cleveland Cavaliers player, 27, posted a photo of his dinner to his Instagram Story on Wednesday, February 27. In the background, fans noticed what appeared to be a woman’s fingernails gripping the bottom of a glass.

He quickly deleted the post as speculation grew, replacing it with video of him and two male companions toasting at dinner.

TMZ reported on Thursday, February 28, that Thompson dined at Carbone in New York City. The website spotted a woman who had on what seemed to be the same nail polish color leaving the restaurant alone minutes before her dinner date departed. The athlete reportedly came outside to retrieve the mystery gal when she showed up at the eatery five minutes after he arrived with a teammate.

Earlier on Wednesday, the NBA star was spotted for the first time since news broke of his unfaithfulness. He was seen arriving at his team’s hotel in the city ahead of a game, TMZ reported.

Multiple sources told Us Weekly on February 19 that Thompson cheated on Kardashian, 34, with Woods, 21, at a February 17 party. According to one insider, the two were “making out.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star ended her more than two-year relationship after she confronted the basketball player and he admitted to the infidelity.

Now, Kardashian is focused on doing what is best for the exes’ 10-month-old daughter, True. “Tristan and Khloé are coparenting a child together. That’s not really the issue,” a source told Us. “She’s doing her best to keep them on good terms.”

While the baby girl is “helping her heart,” the Good American cofounder is still upset. “It’s more of a disappointment about what will never be for True,” a friend revealed. “Khloé stayed with Tristan because of True, hoping to be a family forever.”

Kardashian laughed and played with True in videos shared by the reality star on Tuesday, February 26. She captioned the Instagram Story clips: “God, thank you for my angel.”

