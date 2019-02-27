Out in the open. Tristan Thompson stepped out for the first time since his cheating scandal with Jordyn Woods made headlines.

The Cleveland Cavaliers player, 27, was spotted arriving at his team’s hotel in New York City on Wednesday, February 27, according to TMZ, just hours before they are set to face off against the New York Knicks. Thompson kept his head down as he walked alongside his teammates and ignored the news site’s questions about his infidelity.

Earlier this month, multiple sources confirmed to Us Weekly that Thompson hooked up with Kylie Jenner’s best friend while he was still dating Khloé Kardashian. The Revenge Body host, 34, separately confronted Thompson and Woods, 21, and they each confessed to being together behind her back.

“The whole [Kardashian] family is disappointed,” a source previously revealed to Us. “They are worried for Khloé — this is a lot for one person to take in one year.”

Thompson also came under fire in April 2018 for cheating on Kardashian while she was pregnant with their now 10-month-old daughter, True. Although they stayed together after the incident, the Good American founder officially ended her relationship with the NBA star after catching wind of his hookup with Woods.

Meanwhile, Jenner, also 21, doesn’t know how to proceed. The makeup mogul and Woods are “inseparable best friends,” a second insider revealed. Added a third, “It will be very hard for Kylie to lose Jordyn because she’s her best friend. She doesn’t have a lot of friends and honestly can’t because of her lifestyle, so she has latched onto Jordyn.”

Woods has since moved out of the Life of Kylie star’s home and another source told Us that neither Jenner or Kardashian will take her calls. The model is expected to break her silence over the matter on the Friday, March 1, episode of Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Watch series, Red Table Talk.

