A tangled web. When Khloé Kardashian first confronted Jordyn Woods about hooking up with Tristan Thompson, the model denied doing anything wrong. However, Woods couldn’t bite her tongue forever.

The Good American cofounder, 34, found out about the NBA star’s infidelity through family friend Larsa Pippen and called Woods, 21, to figure out what happened. An insider exclusively tells Us Weekly, “Jordyn eventually broke down and admitted that the hookup happened.”

Multiple sources confirmed to Us on February 19 that Kylie Jenner’s best friend was spotted “making out” with the Cleveland Cavaliers player, 27, at an event two nights prior. The Strong Looks Better Naked author questioned her then-boyfriend and he eventually “admitted it was true.” She subsequently ended their two-plus-year relationship. (Thompson was previously caught cheating on Kardashian with multiple women in April 2018, just days before she gave birth to their daughter, True.)

“The whole [Kardashian] family is disappointed,” a second insider told Us. “They are worried for Khloé – this is a lot for one person to take in one year.”

Woods, who moved out of Jenner’s house in the wake of the scandal, will seemingly break her silence on an upcoming episode of Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Watch series, Red Table Talk. The social media star posted an Instagram Live video of herself walking through the web show’s set on Tuesday, February 26, tipping people off about the interview.

The former Kocktails With Khloé host later liked multiple tweets that shaded Woods’ decision to appear on the show. One read: “I really don’t understand the point of this. there’s no way she can justify what she did.”

Woods’ episode of Red Table Talk will air on Friday, March 1.

With reporting by Brody Brown

