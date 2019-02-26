That’s a lot of phone calls! Hollywood Unlocked’s Jason Lee detailed the chain of events that took place after Tristan Thompson cheated on Khloé Kardashian with Jordyn Woods, revealing how the message finally got to the famous family.

“When I found out from my writer about the party and what happened, I called Larsa Pippen,” Lee began an Instagram video on Monday, February 25, a week after the NBA player and Kylie Jenner’s best friend hooked up at a house party in L.A. “I gave her a heads up because I know her friendship and loyalty to her friends, the Kardashians, she would call and be able to confirm the story or at least give Khloé the heads-up.”

He continued: “She called Kim [Kardashian]. Kim didn’t believe it. Kim then said then said it ‘couldn’t be true because it was so outrageous.’ Larsa then called Kourtney [Kardashian]. Kourtney then called Khloé on a three-way [conference call.]”

And that was just the beginning. “And Khloé got off the phone, checked Jordyn, found out it was true. She told Larsa, Larsa told me and I ran the story, and that’s that,” Lee concluded.

Multiple sources confirmed to Us Weekly on Tuesday, February 19, that the Cleveland Cavaliers player, 27, had cheated on the Strong Looks Better Naked author, 34, with the 21-year-old model. An insider told Us that Thompson and Woods were spotted “making out” at a party on Sunday, February 17.

The Good American founder — who had stayed with the athlete for 10 months after he cheated on her with multiple women while she was pregnant with their daughter, True — ultimately called it quits on their relationship after finding out he was unfaithful with Woods.

Khloé spoke out about the scandal in a tweet on Tuesday, February 26. “Hi loves, wanted you to know that I appreciate you,” she wrote. “I’ve been reading your kind words and they really are a blessing to me. I love you! Thank you Thank you!”

Woods is set to appear on an episode of Jada Pinkett Smith’s web show, Red Table Talk, on Friday, March 1, leading to speculation she will break her silence about the situation when she talks to Pinkett Smith, who is a family friend. Pippen didn’t hold back from sharing her thoughts in the comments section of Lee’s post about the upcoming interview, writing, “Can’t wait to see what version of her story she tells. Hope it’s the same she told @khloekardashian when she checked her.”

