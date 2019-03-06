Spotted: Tristan Thompson moving on? The NBA pro stepped out with a mystery woman in New York City on Tuesday, March 5, following his split from Khloé Kardashian.

In photos obtained by TMZ, the 27-year-old Cleveland Cavaliers player, who was in town for the team’s game against the Brooklyn Nets, was all smiles at Nobu with the same unidentified brunette who appeared on his Instagram Story a week earlier.

Us Weekly confirmed on February 19 that Thompson and Kardashian, 34, who share 10-month-old daughter True, called it quits after the athlete was caught cheating on the reality star with Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods.

While the Good America designer initially blamed the 21-year-old model for her split from Thompson, she backtracked her remarks on Saturday, March 2.

“This has been an awful week & I know everyone is sick of hearing about it all (as am I). I’m a rollercoaster of emotions & have said things I shouldn’t have. Honestly, Tristan cheating on me & humiliating me, wasn’t such a shock as the first time,” Kardashian tweeted. “What’s been harder & more painful is being hurt by someone so close to me. Someone whom I love & treat like a little sister. But Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan’s fault.”

Woods, for her part, addressed the scandal for the first time on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Watch series, Red Table Talk, on Friday, March 1, insisting that the twosome shared a goodbye kiss and nothing more.

“[There was] no passion, no nothing. He just kissed me,” she told Pinkett Smith. “It was a kiss on the lips. No tongue … no making out.”

Despite the drama, a source previously told Us that Kardashian won’t stop Thompson from being a part of daughter True’s life.

“True is such a blessing,” the source said. “Khloé is grateful she has her daughter. She is never going to take True away from Tristan as long as he’s a good father to True and [does] his part. Khloé will always allow Tristan to be in True’s life as much as he can be.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!