Step aside Gwyneth Paltrow, Kourtney Kardashian is launching her very own lifestyle site called “Poosh,” the nickname of her 7-year-old daughter Penelope.

In a completely naked Instagram post the oldest Kardashian sister announced the launch of what Us has confirmed is a new lifestyle site, simply writing “coming soon” in the caption.

In the clean, crisp image, the brunette beauty sits on a bathroom counter with her hair in a towel and — in true Kardashian form — she barely keeps her private parts covered with crossed legs, a laptop and tea cup.

In the caption, she tags the Instagram account @poosh, which takes you to poosh.com, a page that features a collage-style set of pics that make up the same shot of her on the counter, along with other illustrations and clips. In two of these images there are magazine-like blurbs that read, “This isn’t a monologue, it’s a dialogue.”

There’s also a Youtube channel and a Facebook hashtag, #pooshtheboundaries.

Poosh will be far from the first time a Kardashian used her influence to create content and share lifestyle tips. Back in September 2015 Kim, Khloe and Kendall Jenner all launched apps where they shared everything from recipes to beauty hacks. Seemingly hesitant, Kourtney launched hers later that year in December.

“Hey, guys, welcome to my app,” she said in her first video post. “Mine is definitely going to be different from my sisters’. I’m going to share the things I’m passionate about, like interior design, and share some recipes with you guys [and] style and beauty. I’m a mom of three, so you’re definitely going to get insight into my mom life.”

However, in December 2018, the family announced that come 2019 they were shutting them down to create new ventures.

We’re excited to hear that the mom of three isn’t finished sharing her invaluable lifestyle tricks (check out her thoughts on diet trends, posing naked and dairy and gluten. Now we can’t wait to see what that includes with her new lifestyle site!

