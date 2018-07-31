Chopped! The bob hairstyle is the timeless cut that celebrities can’t seem to get enough of. The Kardashians, the Jenners, Carrie Underwood, Kerry Washington, Mandy Moore and many other stars are fans of the short hairdo. Some are even repeat customers, returning to the ‘do off and on throughout the years. We’re not talking about just an above-shoulder cut — these ladies are going drastic, which means they know to bring out the heavy hitters when it comes time to hit the salon chair. Hairstylists like Justine Marjan, Chris Appleton and Chad Wood are just a few to name that worked their magic on these manes, giving celebs bob hairstyles. Scroll down to see the various looks and perhaps get inspired to go for a big chop yourself!